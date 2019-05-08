UPDATE: (5:08 p.m.) Corporal Simpson with Alabama State Troopers said the agency received a call about the wreck at 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday. He said the wreck at County Road 355 and Highway 24 involved a school bus and another car.
According to Simpson, around 10 students were on the bus at the time of the wreck, and no one was injured on the bus. He said the driver of the car was taken to Decatur General Hospital for evaluation.
Simpson said the scene has been cleared, and no further information is available as they investigate the wreck.
------------
According to Lawrence County 911 dispatch, a school bus wrecked Wednesday afternoon on Highway 24 in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County 911 dispatch said the wreck happened just east of the Parkway Funeral Home on Highway 24 in Trinity.
Related Content
- Officials investigating after Lawrence Co. school bus wreck on Highway 24
- Lawrence County School bus involved in early morning wreck
- Lawrence County man killed in wreck
- Troopers investigating Marshall County school bus crash
- School bus involved in two-vehicle wreck in Madison County
- Boaz school bus hit in early morning wreck
- Highway 72 wreck slows down morning traffic
- Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Highway 20
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck on Highway 431
- 18 Wheeler wreck on US Highway 231