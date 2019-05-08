Officials investigating after Lawrence Co. school bus wreck on Highway 24

UPDATE: (5:08 p.m.) Corporal Simpson with Alabama State Troopers said the agency received a call about the wreck at 3:26 p.m. on Wednesday. He said the wreck at County Road 355 and Highway 24 involved a school bus and another car.

According to Simpson, around 10 students were on the bus at the time of the wreck, and no one was injured on the bus. He said the driver of the car was taken to Decatur General Hospital for evaluation.

Simpson said the scene has been cleared, and no further information is available as they investigate the wreck.

------------

According to Lawrence County 911 dispatch, a school bus wrecked Wednesday afternoon on Highway 24 in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County 911 dispatch said the wreck happened just east of the Parkway Funeral Home on Highway 24 in Trinity.