Officials investigate storage unit fire on South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville

Investigators are looking into the cause of a storage unit fire in Huntsville.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 5:07 AM
Updated: Jan 8, 2020 7:47 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Investigators with Huntsville Fire and Rescue are looking into the cause of a storage unit fire in South Huntsville. 

Officials say the fire started in private storage units behind the business, Tuff Shed, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officials say at least 10 units were damaged. 

Fire investigators say they believe the cause of the fire could have been electrical or accidental. They also haven't ruled out arson.

Police shut down the two right lanes of Memorial Parkway for at least two hours. All lanes are now back open. 

Investigators will come back out to the storage units later Wednesday morning. 

