Officials investigate overnight house fire in Madison Co.

On Tuesday, fire crews responded to a house fire in Harvest just after midnight.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said there was no one home at the time of the fire. A representative from the state Fire Marshall's Office and a Madison County investigator will be back on scene Tuesday to investigate.
The home was declared a total loss.
