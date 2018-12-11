Clear
Officials investigate overnight house fire in Madison Co.

No one was home at the time.

On Tuesday, fire crews responded to a house fire in Harvest just after midnight.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said there was no one home at the time of the fire. A representative from the state Fire Marshall's Office and a Madison County investigator will be back on scene Tuesday to investigate.

The home was declared a total loss.

