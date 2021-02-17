Officials in Limestone, Madison Counties urge drivers to stay off the roads due to ice

Officials in Limestone and Madison Counties are urging drivers to stay off roads Wednesday night due to icy conditions.

The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency said around 8 p.m. that roads are quickly becoming impassable, and law enforcement is requesting everyone to restrict travel unless it is an emergency.

The Huntsville Police Department said drivers should use caution on all roadways due to ice. They are closing Memorial Parkway but say access roads will remain open.

Madison police also issued an alert saying all roadways in the area are becoming hazardous.

In Limestone County, Commission Chairman Collin Daly urged everyone to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said public works is sanding slick areas such as the bridges on Forrest Street and Alabama 251. He said the department has notified the Alabama Department of Transportation that U.S. 72 has slick areas.

We’re monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network. In addition to watching WAAY 31 News, you can access all three of our radars HERE.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE