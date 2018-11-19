CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - Officials have released the name of the pilot of a Georgia police helicopter that crashed into a lake in Alabama last week.
News outlets reported that 53-year-old David Hall of the Columbus, Georgia, police department was flying the helicopter used by a two-state narcotics task force. The chopper was being flown to Clanton for maintenance when it came down in Lake Mitchell in Chilton County after apparently hitting a power line Friday afternoon.
The coroner's office said the bodies of Hall and a 22-year-old male were recovered from the water Sunday afternoon.
The passenger's name has not been released yet.
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Hall joined the police department in 1990 and served 28 years before retiring earlier this year. But he still flew the helicopter for the department.
Officials identify pilot in fatal Alabama helicopter crash
