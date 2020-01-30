Officials expected to analyze at boat pulled out of the water at Jackson Co. Park

Now investigators with Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the State Fire Marshal officials will have the opportunity to look at the boat, confirm it's where the deadly fire started, and hopefully find out the how it started. The boat hardly looks like a boat anymore the boat split in half but officials say the important part is they got all the pieces of the boat out of the water. They also say they know it's the right boat because of the name on the back . We asked for that name, but they wouldn't tell us out of concern it would identify the boat's owner.

Now that this boat is out the water, Thursday crews will continue pulling out the other 24 boats that are still underwater.