Officials break ground on new preschool in Clift Farms

The Clift Farms area is growing!

On Wednesday, officials broke ground on Ardent Preschool and Daycare. When finished, the facility will be 25,000

square feet and serve as the third Ardent location in Madison County.

Having an educational facility in Clift Farms is something the owner said will serve as a huge asset to the growing community.

"The children is the family's No. 1 priority, and so having a higher education or having a place to work them — especially a Christian-based education program — is going to be great for our community," Louis Breeland said.

The daycare is set to open in the summer of 2022.