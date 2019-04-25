Officials arrest convicted Illinois sex offender near Henagar

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says, Wednesday afternoon, deputies, investigators and U.S. Marshals arrested a convicted sex offender, 45-year-old Jason Wienk from Illinois, near Henagar, Alabama.

The sheriff's office says Wienk was arrested on County Road 126, and he had been staying at a residence on County Road 671. Officials were on the way to the residence when Wienk and another person passed them on County Road 126, according to the sheriff's office.



Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Wienk was convicted of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault in 2014. The sheriff's office says he registered five years ago as a sex offender in Illinois, but he failed to register again since the conviction.

Officials say Wienk had reportedly been staying with someone he met online in Henagar. He's being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a charge of violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).