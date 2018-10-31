Officials are tracking severe weather threats in the Shoals

Officials in Lauderdale and Colbert counties are monitoring severe weather making its way to the Shoals area. They say the area is expecting strong wind gusts of 25 to 35 miles per hour.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Tim Greer said this is enough to bring down trees and power lines. He said drivers, especially those with large vehicles, will want to slow down. He also said the winds could cause a problem for school buses.

"Because buses, they're so large and the wind when it starts getting up there, it creates problems."

Greer said the school systems are currently working to determine whether or not they'll need to delay school in the morning, and parents should keep an eye out for information on what the schools decide to do.

According to Greer, flash flooding can happen in the area, but they won't know where until people call in about it. He said in the meantime, emergency management agencies and the school systems will continue to keep an eye on where the storm is tracking so they can be ready to get information out to the public. Drivers will need to watch for water on the roads during their morning commutes.

"If it is raining and there's water over the road, the best thing to do is find an alternate route. Don't drive over it. Just because you have before, doesn't mean the road's gonna be there this time."

Greer said flooding is the number one killer in weather events. WAAY 31 will continue to keep an eye on new developments and will update you as we learn more.