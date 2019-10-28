Clear
Officials: Warehouse fire most costly in Attalla history

Oct 28, 2019
Posted By: AP

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) - Officials say a fire at an Alabama warehouse is the most disastrous in the city of Attalla's history.

Alabama State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen told the Gadsden Times Friday that investigators estimate warehouse losses at more than $50 million.

Authorities believe the Sept. 30 fire was sparked by a forklift in the 200,000-square-foot (18,580-square-meter) building used to store paper, plastic and other products. Firefighters used about 1.25 million gallons (4.75 million liters) of water on the first day. The fire lasted for a week. By the end, firefighters were pumping water out of Big Wills Creek.

Attalla Fire Chief Robert Dillard says 117 fire departments responded to the blaze, sending trucks, equipment and manpower.

Dillard says the cost of fuel, overtime pay and supplies for all the departments involved is nearly incalculable.

