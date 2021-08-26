Clear

Officials: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport attack

Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport

Posted: Aug 26, 2021 12:26 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2021 12:45 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A U.S. official says several Marines were killed and a number of other American military were wounded Thursday in an attack on Kabul’s airport.

U.S. officials have said that information is still coming in and they are trying to determine exact numbers of casualties.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

The Pentagon would not say what troops were involved but acknowledged that “a number of U.S. service members were killed.”

Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Russian officials said at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold an even more extreme view of Islam.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blasts, saying one was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

