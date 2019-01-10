Officials: Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater less than 2 years away in Albertville

Ground has been broken on a $60 million sports complex that officials say will be a destination for families across the country, and Albertville residents say they're ready.

"My youngest daughter, we tried dance, but sports are really more her thing she really loves all things sports," said Don McDaniel.

McDaniel said his kids can't wait to use the new and improved Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. Thursday's groundbreaking comes after 20 years of planning.

"For many years, and a lot of administrations have been working and planning," said City Council president Nathan Broadhurst.

The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater will have a 9,000-seat amphitheater, synthetic turf baseball fields, basketball courts, racquetball courts, tennis courts, and more than four miles of hiking trails

"I'd say 90 percent of the feedback we've gotten is extremely good. The community is excited about what we're doing," said Broadhurst.

Until now, the center hasn't changed much in decades.

"Back when I played t-ball it was much like it is now but that was 35, 40 years ago," said McDaniel.

The new complex will sit on 125 acres and contain 50 buildings with 15 venues. The hope is it will make Albertville a destination.

"Travel teams, swim teams, and all of those that will be happening with the tournaments this provides, those people are going to come visit and they may see Albertville as a place they want to live," said McDaniel.

Construction is being paid in part from a 1-cent sales tax increase enacted last year and in part from bonds. Construction is estimated to be completed by summer of 2020.