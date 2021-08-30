Officials: Prepare now for Ida's impact on North Alabama

As Tropical Storm Ida churns towards North Alabama, officials are warning you to prepare now ahead of the storm.

They say now is the time to prepare, before the storm hits. Gather supplies like bottled water, non-perishable foods, batteries, flashlights and a weather radio as power outages are possible.

With possible tornadoes in the forecast, make sure you know where your nearest storm shelter is.

For a complete list of storm shelters county-by-county across North Alabama, click HERE.

When you go to the storm shelter, officials remind you to pack food, water, extra clothes and any medication you need. Check with the storm shelter to see if it allows pets.

For the latest from the WAAY 31 Weather Center, click HERE.