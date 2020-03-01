Clear
Officials plan to scale back search for high school fishing team

Officials are scaling back search efforts Monday for the missing students and adult due in anticipation of heavy rain.

Posted: Mar 1, 2020 9:22 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

The search for members of a high school fishing team and an adult are being scaled back starting Monday. 

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said after searching for a week with dozens of people, they are pulling back.

Officials said the reduction will start Monday in anticipation of heavy rain and rising waters.

43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were last seen on Saturday, February 22, when their boat went thrugh the floodgates at Pickwick Dam. 

