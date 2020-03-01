Officials plan to scale back search for high school fishing team

The search for members of a high school fishing team and an adult are being scaled back starting Monday.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said after searching for a week with dozens of people, they are pulling back.
Officials said the reduction will start Monday in anticipation of heavy rain and rising waters.
43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys were last seen on Saturday, February 22, when their boat went thrugh the floodgates at Pickwick Dam.
