Officials: Flu now widespread across most of Alabama

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Officials say the flu is widespread across Alabama except for its southeastern Wiregrass Region.

News outlets cite state Public Health Department maps in Wednesday reports as showing that flu activity levels are slightly higher than usual during this time.

Flu season doesn't peak until January, but the department's weekly flu report shows last week's activity was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as widespread.

The department's southeastern district counties and Mobile County were the only areas with no significant flu activity reported. Jefferson County had at least one lab-confirmed case within the last three weeks, while the rest of the state had significant activity.

Dr. Cathy Wood in Montgomery says many times children are how the virus spreads. The CDC says everyone six months or older should get the flu vaccine.

