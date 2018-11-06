Officials: Explosion by city hall result of underground fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A reported explosion near a Tennessee city hall has been identified as the result of an underground electrical fire.

Chattanooga Fire spokesman tells news outlets that Chattanooga's city hall was temporarily evacuated Tuesday a nearby explosion blew several manhole covers off and smoked up city hall.

No injuries were reported.

Garner says the fire seems to have involved electrical equipment belonging to the city's electric power provider, EPB.

The fire department said in a tweet that the downtown intersection would be closed while EPB made repairs to the underground equipment.

City employees have returned to their offices.