UPDATE: DeKalb County child abducted by teenager has been found

UPDATE: At 9:53 p.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Jacobey Stewart has been found.

From earlier:

A Child Abduction Emergency Amber Alert has been issued for a DeKalb County child.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for help finding 3-year-old Jacobey Marcelle Stewart.

Jacobey has brown hair and brown eyes and was seen last about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at his home wearing a red shirt with a black and white stripe down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

Jacobey takes medicine daily for his kidneys and still wears diapers due to medical issues.

Law enforcement says he is believed to be in extreme danger.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it is believed Jacobey was abducted by Emilia Newman, a 13-year-old girl. Emilia Newman is 5’3”, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2006 Mercury Mariner, light green in color, bearing Alabama license plate 28BK859.

They may be traveling to the Chattanooga, TN area. Also, the sheriff’s office said Emilia Newman has run away to Scottsboro in the past.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or call 911.