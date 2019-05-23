Officials: Crash, fire did more damage to Alabama Robotics Technology Park than previously thought

On Thursday, officials learned more damage was caused to the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Tanner than previously thought after an 18-wheeler crashed into the side of the facility late Tuesday night.

AIDT says repairs are now on hold because the Decatur Fire Marshal said not to enter the building. FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education) classes are suspended until further notice.

According to AIDT, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating the cause of the crash, and it will take approximately two weeks for the disaster recovery process to be completed once staff is allowed to safely enter the structure.

When the 18-wheeler hit the building, it caught fire. The fire damaged part of the building that houses classrooms and the lobby.

Fire officials said the truck driver only had minor injuries and did not require transportation to the hospital. No one was inside the building at the time of the wreck.