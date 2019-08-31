Officials: 13 people shot in western Texas

(ABC News) Thirteen people have been shot and one suspect has been killed following tense reports of an active shooter in Odessa, Texas, according to authorities.
"The active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa," the Midland Police Department said.
"There is no active shooter at this time," Midland police said. "All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects."
Odessa police said multiple people were shot by a gunman who at one point hijacked mail truck and was "shooting at random people."
Art Martinez, communications operator with Texas' Department of Public Safety, said 13 people were shot.
Midland Memorial Hospital has received six patients, three of whom are in critical condition, hospital officials said. The other three patients are in stable condition.
Midland and Odessa are in western Texas, about 20 miles apart.
President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
