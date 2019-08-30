Clear
BREAKING NEWS 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' star Valerie Harper dies at 80 Full Story

Officially perfect for the unofficial end of summer

Labor Day Weekend is off to a great start in the weather department.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

If you're planning on spending time at the lake or pool, the weather couldn't be much better. Temperatures start in the mid and upper 60s all weekend long and afternoon highs are consistently in the lower 90s. With a ridge of high pressure in control, our pattern is quiet, dry, and sunny through at least the next 7 days.

In the Bahamas and eventually the southeast coast of the U.S., it's a very different story. Folks are bracing for Hurricane Dorian, now a major hurricane at category 3 strength and maximum sustained winds at 115 mph. In the coming days, Dorian is expected to strengthen to a category 4 storm. The east coast of Florida can see 10 to 15 inches of rain through next week., so in addition to a wind threat, flooding will be a very real hazard as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events