Official: SNAP benefits not guaranteed after January 2019

According to Barry Spear, the Public Information Manager at the Alabama Department of Human Resources, SNAP benefits will be issued through January 2019, but there are no assurances from the Food and Nutrition Services office of the Department of Agriculture beyond that time.
In November of 2018, there were 743,517 Alabamians receiving an average of $119.98 per recipient. The majority of recipients are children, elderly or disabled.
Spear said the public will be notified regarding SNAP benefits being issued beyond January.
