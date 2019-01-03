Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Official: SNAP benefits not guaranteed after January 2019

SNAP benefits provide nutritional assistance to low-income Americans. In November of 2018, 743,517 Alabamians received benefits.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:40 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 12:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Barry Spear, the Public Information Manager at the Alabama Department of Human Resources, SNAP benefits will be issued through January 2019, but there are no assurances from the Food and Nutrition Services office of the Department of Agriculture beyond that time.

In November of 2018, there were 743,517 Alabamians receiving an average of $119.98 per recipient. The majority of recipients are children, elderly or disabled.

Spear said the public will be notified regarding SNAP benefits being issued beyond January.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events