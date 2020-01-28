Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. defense official says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.
The official says the two people were the only ones aboard the E-11A aircraft. The identities of the two have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.
The official said Tuesday the American recovery team met no Taliban resistance in reaching the crash site and said there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement of the recovery.
