Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Official: Deputy AG Rosenstein expected to depart in March

The White House is expected to name a replacement for Rosenstein this week.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Justice Department official says Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his position in the middle of next month.

The official was not authorized to discuss the move by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday night.

The White House is expected to name a replacement for Rosenstein this week.

Rosenstein's departure had been expected with the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general last week.

Rosenstein has been on the job for nearly two years.

He oversaw special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Barr now oversees the remaining work in Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign and decide how much Congress and the public know about its conclusion.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events