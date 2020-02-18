Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Official: Armed Tennessee corrections officer fatally shot by police

An off-duty corrections officer has been fatally shot by police in Tennessee.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 7:42 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 7:46 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An off-duty corrections officer has been fatally shot by police in Tennessee.

It's reported Travis Mullins, 29, was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement store Monday evening.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Mullins targeted a woman he had been dating.

Greeneville police responded to investigate the crash.

Officials say Mullins had left but returned to the scene with a gun. Officers disarmed and attempted to arrest him but he was able to get another gun from his vehicle and point it at officers. A Greeneville officer then fatally shot him.

Mullins had been a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events