GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An off-duty corrections officer has been fatally shot by police in Tennessee.
It's reported Travis Mullins, 29, was involved in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement store Monday evening.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Mullins targeted a woman he had been dating.
Greeneville police responded to investigate the crash.
Officials say Mullins had left but returned to the scene with a gun. Officers disarmed and attempted to arrest him but he was able to get another gun from his vehicle and point it at officers. A Greeneville officer then fatally shot him.
Mullins had been a corrections officer for the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Related Content
- Official: Armed Tennessee corrections officer fatally shot by police
- Police: Aryan Nations member shot officer in Tennessee, fled
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large
- Soldier home from deployment fatally shot in Tennessee home
- Convicted murderer attacks Alabama corrections officer, officials say
- Tennessee officially has new governor
- Decatur police catch ‘armed and dangerous’ Tennessee fugitive
- Mobile police officer shot & killed
- Maryland school officer stops armed student who shot two others