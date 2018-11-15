Clear
Official: Alabama prosecutor shot, wounded; suspect killed

Authorities say a county prosecutor was shot and wounded in rural western Alabama before officers fatally wounded the suspect, a former state trooper.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: AP

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a county prosecutor was shot and wounded in rural western Alabama before officers fatally wounded the suspect, a former state trooper.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says a district attorney from a neighboring judicial circuit, Gregory Griggers, suffered a facial wound in the gunfire Thursday. Jackson says Griggers is expected to recover.

Jackson says an investigator from Griggers' office and a drug task force investigator opened fire and the alleged assailant was killed. Jackson identifies the dead man as former Alabama state trooper Steve Smith.

Jackson says the motive in the shooting is unclear, but he has an investigator on the way.

News outlets report the shooting happened near Griggers' office in Demopolis.

Griggers is the chief prosecutor for Marengo, Greene, and Sumter counties.

