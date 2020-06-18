Officers shot at during visit with parolee in Bessemer 

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles says two of its officers were shot at on Thursday as they approached a Bessemer home for a supervisory visit with a parolee.

The bureau says Officer in Charge Sidney Yarbrough and Officer Steven Motley, who are assigned to the Bureau’s Bessemer Field Office, were not injured in the shooting, and other officers in the area responded to the scene to help.

Terry Easter, who was on probation, was arrested for a probation violation after the shooting. The state says more charges are pending the completion of an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.