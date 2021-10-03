Police Officers remember their fallen hero, Sgt. Nick Risner, at Saturday night vigil

Sheffield Police Department held a vigil on Saturday night for one of their own. Sgt. Nick Risner died Saturday morning at Huntsville Hospital after injuries sustained after a shooting on Friday in Muscle Shoals.

Saturday night, a moment for brothers and sisters in law enforcement to gather and remember their greatest hero.

"He wouldn't of wanted to go out any other way," said Sheffield Police Chief, Ricky Terry. "That is what he loved."

Officers, along with the community, remembering Sgt. Nick Risner as a selfless man.

"He went beyond his means to do anything and everything for that person," said Officer Barnett.

To Sgt. Risner's brother and sisters in blue, he paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"There are days we put this vest on not knowing if we're going to come home to our families," said Officer Barnett.

Officers and community members were given the opportunity to share not only prayers but memories they have of their fallen hero.

One woman saying, "That was truly one of Nicks passion's, he loved helping people."

Sgt. Risner, helping his own co-workers, even if he didn't know it at the time.

"He was basically like my mentor," said Officer Barnett. "That's something he always preached to me, be that community officer and be the all-around officer."

Barnett said now, every day he puts his vest on, he'll remember Sgt. Risner.

"I'm going to live through him, I'm not going to let what happened stop me," said Officer Barnett.

Sgt. Mason Herston said there's a little peace when the Colbert County community comes together to this magnitude.

Even when everyone in this community is shaken, Saturday night was a moment for everyone to be still.

"We're taking the right steps, we're coming together," said Sgt. Herston.

The Mayor of Sheffield said there are difficult days ahead.