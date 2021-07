Investigators are looking for a man who used his car to break into Leet Vape shop early Saturday morning.

The owner of the shop told WAAY 31 their security cameras show a man in his early 20's with red hair breaking into the shop. It happened around 3 a.m. The owner believes the suspect stole around $1,500 worth of supplies.

She told WAAY 31 this is the 6th time Leet Vape shop's been broken into.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.