Officer uses stun gun on student during brawl

A brawl broke out during lunch time at Mae Jemison High School on Thursday. A person who claimed they were there sent us the video of what happened. They want to stay anonymous because of the possibility of retaliation.

The person who sent us the video said it began at the beginning of lunch in the cafeteria. He claimed it happened because of an argument that started on Facebook. His biggest issue with the brawl is the apparent use of a stun gun on a student. The person claimed a school resource officer was the one who used the stun gun, "That's unnecessary to use a taser when you already had her in a position where you could of took in her down, like his arm was around her neck. He could of easily took her to the ground," said the person who sent WAAY 31 the video.

In the video we can't see what exactly happened in the moments before the stun gun was used. The Huntsville City School District said the protocol for using a stun gun is determined by the Huntsville Police Department. Because this brawl includes kids, the police said they can't comment right now about what happened.

Jemison High School is in Michelle Watkins district. She's on the board of education. She told WAAY 31, "Upon viewing the video of the fight at Jemison, I am saddened. The administrators, faculty and staff have worked extremely hard to change the environment and perception of Jemison High. Although this incident is unfortunate, it isn't isolated. Whether Huntsville City, Madison City or Madison County, fights happen in schools. Hopefully in the future the positive happenings in the schools can be reported. Our students are receiving scholarships, taking advanced courses, obtaining Career Technical certifications and winning numerous awards. Today the Honorable Judge Mathis visited Jemison and spoke to our students. I chose to reflect on positive changes. Our Superintendent will ensure the appropriate discipline according to the BLG [Behavioral Learning Guide] will be implemented. I encourage our students to think about their actions and how they impact our community. To the parents, please discuss with our children the need to peacefully and amicably resolve their difference."

The person who sent us the video said there needs to be change, "They just need to work with these students and talk to them better instead of trying to enforce rules they know they're not going to follow."

The district said the students can face suspension all the way up to expulsion for being involved in this fight.