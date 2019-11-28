Madison police officer hurt in traffic stop

Clear
Police said the officer pulled over a suspect on a stolen motorcycle.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2019 3:39 PM

Madison police said an officer was hurt during a traffic stop on Balch Road near Amhurst Place Thursday afternoon.

A police official said the officer stopped a man on a motorcycle, and the tags came back as stolen out of Cullman County.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the suspect is a white man with tattoos on both arms. He's possibly wearing a brown or black Carhartt jacket and jeans.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, call police.

