Madison police officer hurt in traffic stop

Madison police said an officer was hurt during a traffic stop on Balch Road near Amhurst Place Thursday afternoon.
A police official said the officer stopped a man on a motorcycle, and the tags came back as stolen out of Cullman County.
The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the suspect is a white man with tattoos on both arms. He's possibly wearing a brown or black Carhartt jacket and jeans.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, call police.
