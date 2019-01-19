Officer William Darby wants immunity from murder prosecution

Huntsville police officer William Darby wants immunity from his murder prosecution. In a motion filed Friday, Darby's lawyer asked for the immunity.
In the motion, the attorney argued, “For an officer to be convicted of murder resulting from an on-duty shooting, the facts of the incident would have to be so bizarre that there is no rational explanation for the officer’s actions.”
Darby is accused of killing Jeffrey Parker during a 2018 standoff in Huntsville. Parker was wielding a gun and threatening to kill himself.
