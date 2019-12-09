Officer Billy Clardy III's law enforcement impact spread across North Alabama

The chief of Ardmore police says Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy worked there for 4 years before going to the Limestone County sheriff’s office and then to Fayetteville in Tennessee.

"I was just heartbroken I just couldn't believe it," Ardmore Police Chief James Kennedy said of hearing about Clardy's shooting death during a drug investigation on Friday.

Kennedy gave Clardy his start with police in the 1990s. After a few years as a reserve officer he was certified and became a full officer with a passion for law enforcement.

"Great, great guy," said Kennedy.

After his 4 years total with Ardmore police he went to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

"Even though he wasn't here at the sheriff's office long back in '98 its still hits close to home with someone in an agency we work with day in and day out," said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Cmdr. Coby Templeton, a spokesperson from Fayetteville police, told WAAY31 "he served the citizens of Fayetteville with honor a distinction, and he left an indelible mark on those of us who had the privilege to serve with him. He was a true servant of the community and an exemplary officer."

Monday, it’s clear his impact spread across North Alabama.

"He really loved law enforcement....He really loved what he was doing," said Kennedy.