Well it's official folks, Auburn University's offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, is leaving the football program.
This news comes after Sunday's announcement that the Tigers' head coach, Gus Malzahn, is staying at the university. The Bob Jones alum has only been at Auburn since January of 2017.
It's been said Lindsey is the front-runner for two other offensive coordinator jobs, one at the University of Kansas with the former LSU head coach, Les Miles, and the other at the University of Tennessee under Rainsville native, Jeremy Pruitt.
Related Content
- Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey to leave Auburn's football program
- Alabama promotes Mike Locksley to offensive coordinator
- Auburn releases contracts of Lindsey, Porter, Brown
- Buffalo Bills Hire Alabama's Brian Daboll as New Offensive Coordinator
- Tennessee Honoring 1998 National Champ Team, Auburn player leaves program
- Saban, players say Auburn poses offensive, defensive challenges
- Auburn wins!
- Man pleas guilty in slaying of Auburn football player
- Alabama & Auburn Start Bowl Practice
- Recap of Auburn's A-Day
Scroll for more content...