Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey to leave Auburn's football program

The news comes after Malzahn's announcement that he's staying with the football program.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 4:14 PM
Updated: Dec. 3, 2018 4:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Well it's official folks, Auburn University's offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, is leaving the football program.

This news comes after Sunday's announcement that the Tigers' head coach, Gus Malzahn, is staying at the university. The Bob Jones alum has only been at Auburn since January of 2017.

It's been said Lindsey is the front-runner for two other offensive coordinator jobs, one at the University of Kansas with the former LSU head coach, Les Miles, and the other at the University of Tennessee under Rainsville native, Jeremy Pruitt.

