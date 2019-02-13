Off-leash dog park in Florence now open to the public

North Wood United Methodist Church announced Wednesday that the North “Woof” Community Dog Park, located on the church’s
campus at 1129 Wills Avenue, is open to the public.
A grand opening celebration with a Service of Blessing of the Pets is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, at 2:30 p.m.
