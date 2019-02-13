Clear

Off-leash dog park in Florence now open to the public

The park is fenced in.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

North Wood United Methodist Church announced Wednesday that the North “Woof” Community Dog Park, located on the church’s
campus at 1129 Wills Avenue, is open to the public.

A grand opening celebration with a Service of Blessing of the Pets is scheduled for Saturday, March 2, at 2:30 p.m. 

