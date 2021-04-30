Off-duty sheriff deputy helps Florence stab victim

Early Friday morning, a stabbing took place in downtown Florence. It started as a bar fight between two men, but turned into a violent attack once they left the bar.

"We heard a commotion and we looked across and saw some people in some type of fight," says Sheriff Deputy Reggie Goodloe.

Deputy Goodloe was off duty enjoying a night out with friends when he heard an altercation across the street.

"We could hear someone start to yell that someone had been stabbed," says Deputy Goodloe.

Dustin Garner started fighting with another male inside On the Rocks around 1 a.m. They left the bar but continued fighting in the streets. That's when Garner broke a glass bottle and used it as a weapon against the other male, stabbing him in the stomach and leg.

Bystanders grabbed and detained Garner, holding him down until police arrived. Meanwhile, Deputy Goodloe and a Helen Keller nurse started treating the victim.

"At that time, I knew that I needed to perform some type of medical professional aid at that time if it was needed," says Deputy Goodloe.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital by air ambulance where he was listed as critical condition but is now stable.

Garner was charged with first-degree assault and is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $30,000 bond.