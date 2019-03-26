Off-duty Ider police officer arrested for DUI

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday morning, an off-duty Ider police officer was arrested for driving under the influence after he was pulled over by a DeKalb County deputy.

The sheriff's office says at approximately 3:30 a.m., a deputy noticed a black Chevrolet Avalanche traveling in the middle of the road westbound on Highway 35 toward Rainsville. Officials say after the vehicle crossed the dividing line several times, nearly striking an 18-wheeler, the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, 32-year-old Jeremy Pinegar of Rainsville, was charged with driving under the influence. He was currently employed as a police officer in Ider.