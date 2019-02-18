Clear
Off-duty Huntsville police officer charged with DUI

Justin Jamar Willis

A Huntsville Police Department officer has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Justin Jamar Willis was arrested by Alabama State Troopers and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol early Sunday morning, confirmed Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman.

Willis paid a $1,000 bond after spending about 12 hours in the Madison County Jail.

Johnson confirmed Willis was off-duty at the time of the arrest and will be on desk duty while law enforcement investigates the incident.

