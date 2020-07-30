Off and on storms to end the work week

Yet again, North Alabama managed to stay mostly dry and even see some sunshine Thursday. Overnight, however, it looks like that luck will run out for some. Not only are storms still expected, but a few can be strong to severe.

The main risk area for stronger storms is focused farther to the north and west. After sunset until about midnight, some data sources hint at a cluster of storms grazing our northern counties. This puts the brunt of the activity over Lincoln County and locations along the state line. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the main threats overnight. Otherwise, scattered storms are possible with lows in the low to mid 70s by Friday morning.

Speaking of Friday morning, model forecasts are picking up on another round of storms reaching the Shoals just before sunrise. They'll track eastward through the morning, fizzling to just showers by mid morning over the I-65 corridor. After what appears to be a bit of a break from the activity through the first part of the afternoon, widespread storms redevelop by the evening and persist through Friday into early Saturday. The chance for a strong storm exists Friday into Friday night as well.

By Saturday, a cold front will be on it's way through North Alabama. Expect more storms associated with the passage of the front, fading late Saturday night once it tracks eastward. Again, a few of those storms can be on the stronger side. In the wake of the front Sunday, it won't be particularly cooler, but showers and storms should only be isolated, a trend that looks to hold through next week as well.