Off and on storms Saturday, flash flooding and gusty winds possible

A line of moderate downpours is making its way across northeastern Alabama this morning. This is the southern extent of a line of showers and thunderstorms that stretches all the way up to Paducah, Kentucky. Thankfully, the extremely heavy rain has stayed out of North Alabama so far this morning. Numerous Flash Flood Warnings are in effect in middle Tennessee and western Kentucky as a result of this line of storms.

Back here at home, expect showers and storms to be off and on all day long. By later this afternoon, data sources are depicting a line of storms that sweeps through much of the region. With this line of storms, we will need to closely monitor the potential for damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. An Isolated risk for severe storms has been posted for northwestern Alabama. In addition to the low end severe threat, repeated rounds of slow-moving heavy thunderstorms will aggravate our flash flooding potential. Given all the rain we have seen the past few days, it will not take much more rain to see flash flooding today. Rainfall totals up to one inch are expected, with a narrow corridor of one to two inches possible along the I-65 corridor. High temperatures today are kept in the low to mid 80s.

Rain coverage finally tapers off Sunday, but a few spotty showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. The start of the new work week looks mostly dry as temperatures climb back into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be back to near 100 as well.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri continues to strengthen this morning. It will likely become a Category 1 hurricane later today with a projected landfall on Long Island Sunday afternoon. This will cause significant impacts to the northeast, including New York City and Boston.