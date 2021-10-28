Off and on showers with chilly temperatures

Lows are in the lower 50s tonight and highs aren't much warmer by Friday afternoon. Showers linger from tonight into Friday...all the way into Saturday. It won't be particularly heavy rain, but it will be damp, dreary, and chilly for the next 48 hours.

Finally, some improvement comes just in time for Halloween! Clouds clear Saturday night and we'll have sunshine Sunday with a high in the mid 60s. Expect to cool to the 50s in time for trick-or-treating. Our next chance for rain comes next Wednesday/Thursday with the passage of another cold front.