Off and on showers continue, strong storms possible late Thursday

The active pattern continues into Thursday, when a cold front brings another risk of severe storms centered to our north Thursday evening. The greater risk for severe weather Thursday will be across Tennessee and Kentucky. However, as the cold front progresses southward during the late evening hours Thursday, a few storms could still be on the strong to severe side. As is the case for Wednesday, Thursday's primary threats will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall. This is shaping up to be a nighttime event, arriving in North Alabama after 10 PM Thursday night and into the overnight hours Friday morning. With this in mind, please be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings as the severe weather threat increases while most of us are sleeping.

Once the severe weather threat comes to an end early Friday morning, the rain chances will stick around. We are in a very active pattern that will continue to bring several waves of rain this weekend and into next week. While none of the days look to be washouts, there will be pesky off and on showers that will cause a nuisance as you're out and about through next week. Rainfall totals for the next seven days will be around two to three inches, with higher totals closer to the Alabama-Tennessee line. Since this rain will be spread out over an extended period of time and with the several dry days we had last week, we are not anticipating any flooding issues. Some creeks and rivers could rise next week, but no widespread flooding is expected.