Off and on showers continue overnight and into Sunday

A soggy Saturday evening continues across North Alabama. Much of the area has already seen around one inch of rain so far, with a few isolated spots east of I-65 picking a little over two inches so far. Although today has been a washout, that has kept the sunshine from allowing our atmosphere to become too unstable, increasing our severe weather potential. While one or two strong storms can't be entirely ruled out, the threat for severe weather is decreasing. However, scattered light to at times moderate showers will linger through the overnight hours and into Sunday. Most locations can expect an additional half inch to one inch of rainfall through Sunday night. Temperatures will not change much at all over the next 36 hours, with highs tomorrow back in the mid 70s and lows near 70.

The muggy, tropical airmass will stick around to close out the weekend and for the start of the work week. With some clearing Monday, it will almost feel hot for mid October standards, as afternoon highs reach the mid 80s. Luckily, relief is on the way. A weak cold front will move through the region late Monday evening. A stray shower is possible especially in northeast Alabama, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will dip back to near 80 by Tuesday with sunny skies. A much quieter pattern also returns to the area for the remainder of the work week. By Thursday, a second cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Again, a few showers are possible Thursday evening, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will drop sharply to close out the week and into next weekend, with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.