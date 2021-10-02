Off and on rain and storms Sunday

Ahead of it, Gulf moisture is being pumped in from the south, setting the stage for showers and storms to start increasing in coverage. Activity will be scattered overnight with an otherwise cloudy sky. Expect lows near 70 and a light southeast wind.

For Sunday, rain chances are higher with clusters of showers and storms off and on. Some data sources also show a band of storms tracking west to east Sunday afternoon, which have the potential to be on the stronger side. Their strength will be determined by just how much sunshine (thus instability) we'll have to fuel them. The biggest threat with Sunday's storms will be heavy rain, but there is also a low-end risk for gusty wind and the potential for flooding. That is, where the heaviest rain sets up shop. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

The cold front doesn't pass Sunday. Instead, it slowly trudges eastward, all but stalling out before it eventually passes Monday night into Tuesday. A cut-off low gets stuck in the southeast, keeping rain in the area through at least Thursday. With the clouds and the rain, temperatures stay in the 70s with lows in the 60s.