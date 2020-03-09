Clear
Oden Ridge Assistant Fire Chief arrested for stealing thousands of dollars

Bryan Adams Burns



Posted: Mar 9, 2020 3:36 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The assistant chief of the Oden Ridge Volunteer Fire Department is charged with stealing thousands of dollars.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the fire chief was notified of a transaction by the bank and reported it to authorities.

After an investigation, deputies developed the assistant chief, 33-year-old Bryan Adams Burns, as the suspect. He turned himself in on March 6 and was released the same day on a $5,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Burns made about $13,500 worth of withdrawals and purchases. He’s charged with first-degree theft of property.

