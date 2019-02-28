Occasional light rain leads to widespread heavy rain Sunday

This biggest part of our Thursday rain has finished. Some spotty light showers will pass by through the evening, but they will gradually fade through midnight. Keep the umbrella close this evening, but we won't all need it.

We can see a small increase in rain for Friday morning. That will mean rainy spots for the Friday morning drive, but not everyone will see rain. That rain will exit around 9-10 AM Friday. Clouds will stick around, but Friday will end up being most dry after that morning rain ends.

Friday temperatures will start in the mid-to-upper 40s. Expect low-to-mid 50s for highs in the afternoon.

Saturday will stay dry during the day. Rain will return starting around 9 PM over the Shoals. That rain will track eastward and grow increasingly widespread and heavier. By midnight, nearly everyone will have falling rain. Areas of heavy rain will fall through Saturday night and most of Sunday. The rain will end Sunday night.

After the rain ends Sunday night, some winter chill will return to the Tennessee Valley. High temperatures will drop from 50s over the weekend to upper 30s and lower 40s next week. Low temperatures will drop from 40s to lower 20s. We will need to drip the faucets again next week. Remember, several layers of warm clothing are more effective at keeping you warm than a single heavy coat. If you have to spend a lot of time out in the cold, be sure to dress in layers. Also make sure you stay hydrated. Cold air is drier than warm air, and we tend to drink less water in favor of warmer drinks.