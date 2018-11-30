Occasional Showers Friday, Storms Early Saturday

Showers will be evident throughout your Friday. So be sure to have your rain gear as you head out to work or school. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s.

The rain will have a quick lull later this evening into tonight before a round of heavy rain and storms move through the Valley early Saturday morning. These storms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds. If you have your Christmas decorations out already you may want to secure them a little better.

After 12 p.m. Saturday we will only see a little rain in the Valley with the rain coming to an end by Sunday morning.

Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We do turn colder next week after a front passes late Monday evening.