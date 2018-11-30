Showers will be evident throughout your Friday. So be sure to have your rain gear as you head out to work or school. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s.
The rain will have a quick lull later this evening into tonight before a round of heavy rain and storms move through the Valley early Saturday morning. These storms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds. If you have your Christmas decorations out already you may want to secure them a little better.
After 12 p.m. Saturday we will only see a little rain in the Valley with the rain coming to an end by Sunday morning.
Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We do turn colder next week after a front passes late Monday evening.
Related Content
- Occasional Showers Friday, Storms Early Saturday
- Occasional Rain Likely Through The Weekend
- Showery Friday precedes a potential storm Saturday
- Summer Showers For Friday
- Scattered Showers And Storms To Last Through The Early Evening
- Update: Friday Night Storms Ending, More Storms Saturday
- Showers & T'Storms Still Possible Saturday
- Summer Heat & Spotty Showers For Saturday
- Tracking scattered showers, storms for Halloween
- Showers Increasing Friday Night & This Weekend