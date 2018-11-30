Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Parole board's corrective action plan not approved by Gov. Ivey and Steve Marshall Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Occasional Showers Friday, Storms Early Saturday

Rain will be fairly evident across the Valley today with a lull during the early overnight before rain and storms impact early Saturday.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 4:05 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Showers will be evident throughout your Friday. So be sure to have your rain gear as you head out to work or school. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s. 

The rain will have a quick lull later this evening into tonight before a round of heavy rain and storms move through the Valley early Saturday morning. These storms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds. If you have your Christmas decorations out already you may want to secure them a little better. 

After 12 p.m. Saturday we will only see a little rain in the Valley with the rain coming to an end by Sunday morning. 

Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We do turn colder next week after a front passes late Monday evening. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events