Oakwood students and staff involved in deadly San Francisco bus crash

More than a dozen students and a pair of staff members from Oakwood University were involved in an early morning bus crash in San Franciso Saturday morning.

On its Twitter account, Oakwood officials said the 18 students and two staff members were traveling in a bus from San Francisco International Airport on Highway 101 when they were involved in a multi-vehicle accident. They said the crash happened around 12:25 a.m. PST.

KGO, the ABC station in San Francisco, reports that one person died in the crash and two others were taken to the hospital.

Oakwood officials said in a statement that "students and staff were checked onsite" by paramedics and didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

The students are members of the Oakwood University Aeolians, a group honored as "2017 Choir of the World Winners," according to the Oakwood University website. They are scheduled to perform in the Bay area this weekend.

WAAY 31 reached out to the university to see if Saturday morning's accident will affect their performance schedule.