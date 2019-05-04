Oakwood University students perform hours after deadly crash in San Francisco

Students and staff from Oakwood University were involved in a deadly, fiery crash in San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol says the student's bus could not stop in time and slammed into some vehicles. An SUV then rear ended the bus, which caused the bus to catch fire.

The driver of the SUV died and 2 other drivers were taken to the hospital.

The bus was carrying 18 students and two staff members. They were not seriously injured in the crash.

On Saturday morning, Oakwood University posted a message on their Facebook page to let parents know about the accident.

Though no one was seriously injured, one of the parents of a student in the bus says it could have been much worse.

"It is a blessing for us," Ken Dixon with Oakwood University said. "

Dixon got a call at around 4:30 a.m. from the university's president letting him know about the crash.

"My first thought was is anyone hurt? Are the students okay?" Dixon said.

President Leslie Pollard is now on his way to San Francisco to be with his students.

The students on the bus were members of the Aeolians, the university's award-winning choir. The group was traveling to the West Coast to perform this weekend. They had just arrived to San Francisco, and were going to the hotel when the accident happened.

Despite losing everything in the crash, in just a matter of hours the students sang their hearts out Saturday afternoon. They are also scheduled to perform again on Sunday.

The university says they are even getting support from all over the world.

"We appreciate everything they are doing, and will do to support our students at this time. I know it is difficult for them, but we're here to support them during this difficult time," Dixon said.

The university says they're grateful all their students are doing okay, but also add that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the person that died in the accident.

Because the students lost everything in the crash like passports and identification, it will be difficult for them to return to Huntsville. Right now, the police chief of Oakwood University is working with authorities in California to try and figure out those traveling issues to get these students back home.

If you would like to help, you can text "OAKS" to 56512 or click here to support the Aeolians relief fund.