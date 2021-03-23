Oakwood University honors first African-American woman to fulfill PhD requirements

In honor of women's history month, Oakwood University held a ceremony on Tuesday to honor the first African-American woman to fulfill the requirements for a doctoral degree.

It's now been 100 years since Dr. Eva Dykes graduated with a PhD. She later became the first professor with a doctoral degree at Oakwood University.

A former student of hers got to attend the ceremony. He says she probably wouldn't be comfortable with the recognition because of her humble character. However, he says the honor is well deserved as she helped shape his and other students' vision to pursue a higher education.

"Her legacy is to dedicate yourself to higher education. Prepare yourself for the very highest, so that you can perform at your best," Dr. Mervyn A. Warren said.

Dr. Dykes' legacy lives on every day at Oakwood University. She founded and named the university's world-renowned choral group, the Aeloians, in 1946. The university also named their library in her honor.