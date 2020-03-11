Oakwood University considers online classes as it prepares for coronavirus

Oakwood University is preparing professors to teach classes online if coronavirus forces the school to close campus.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Alabama, but the university says it is taking a proactive approach.

"Some are actively using it to give exams and quizzes, some, not so much, so we're right now in a training phase to get our faculty up to speed," Karen Benn Marshall at Oakwood University said of professors using online classes.

"Whenever that timing of disruption comes, whether it be 1-4 weeks or 5-6 weeks, we have 6 weeks left in the semester, what does that look like and how can we best serve our students," Benn Marshall, said.

Andrew Merideth is a junior at Oakwood University and is skeptical of all classes going online.

"I don't know exactly how that's going to work I dont know say biology, chemistry majors, they have in class portions but they also have labs," Merideth said.

The school says it's all part of their preparation. The university created a task force recently because of the coronavirus, focused on educating students and making sure the school has the right supplies to respond to the virus.

But if the school had to close, Merideth says it would be difficult for some students.

"It's a weird thing to figure out like, I might have to drop everything and go home in the middle of the semester," Merideth said.

In the meantime, Benn Marshall says they are cleaning the campus multiple times a day, doing what they can to keep everyone safe.

"One of the things we've been intentional about is talking to our students, and educating them about keeping the environment clean, we've also been beefing up our own custodial services," Benn Marshall said.